Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was expected to be one of the more underrated signings in free agency with his big play availability. But so far, he hasn’t done that well. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Through 12 games, Valdes-Scantling has 33 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown. He has struggled with some drop issues which are similar to the issues he had in Green Bay. If the Kansas City Chiefs want to make. deep run in the postseason, they will need him and JuJu Smith-Schuster to step up.

The Broncos' passing defense has been great this season and hasn’t gotten the respect they deserve. Their offense has been terrible and that has made their defense look much worse. They’re allowing 184.5 passing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Valdes-Scantling should sit.