Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will look to snap a four-game losing skid as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Denver’s offense has largely been an eye-sore all season, and their struggles have been underlined by the lackluster efficiency of quarterback Russell Wilson. But in the world of fantasy football, any week can prove to be a spark that no one saw coming. Does this week make sense to start Wilson among fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

One would expect that Wilson will be forced to throw downfield plenty in a matchup with a high-scoring offense like the Chiefs. Kansas City allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and they have often been a matchup to consider when deciding whether to roll with a fantasy signal-caller on any given week. But Wilson has been a far cry from playing like the Pro Bowler and MVP candidate he was once in Seattle. Heading into Week 14, Wilson ranks as QB22 with an average of 13.6 fantasy points per game.

There really isn’t much to be excited about regarding Wilson’s fantasy value this week. The Broncos rank dead last in scoring with an average of 13.8 PPG, and Wilson will be without his top receiver in Courtland Sutton, who left last week’s loss to Baltimore early with a hamstring injury. Wilson has only eight touchdown passes and a career-low 60.1 completion percentage in 11 games, leaving fantasy managers arguably with better options elsewhere.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The Broncos' offense has largely been a unit to avoid for fantasy managers this season and the trend continues in Week 14. Despite what should be a favorable matchup statistically, managers should keep Wilson on the bench for Sunday.