How can Chiefs clinch a playoff berth in Week 14?

The Kansas City Chiefs cannot seem to figure out the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still head into Week 14 in a strong position in the playoff picture. The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed, and they can settle their divisional business on Sunday.

If Kansas City beats the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, Kansas City will clinch the AFC West title. The Chiefs are 9-3 and have a three-game lead on the 6-6 Chargers.

The Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites against the Broncos and -425 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. They had won five straight before losing in Cincinnati. The Chargers are 3.5-point home underdogs and +145 on the moneyline. LA has lost three of four after closing the game in the division.

The Chiefs are tied with the Bills atop the AFC standings, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker. They would need to have the best record outright over the Bills to secure the No. 1 seed for the 2023 NFL Playoffs.