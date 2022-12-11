Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray received a high volume of carries in his last time out, and fantasy managers hope that will continue going into his Week 14 matchup. If you are trying to decide whether to put Murray into your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Murray wasn’t very efficient in his 17 rushing attempts in last week’s 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with just 47 yards and was held out of the end zone. He did catch all four targets that went his way for 14 yards. Murray has been held under three yards per carry in three of his last four games, and he’ll face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that ranks sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (106.2).

Start or sit in Week 14?

Murray is still a strong play based on volume, and he can be considered a top-20 running back for fantasy purposes this week.