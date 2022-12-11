Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should be in line for plenty of targets in Week 14, and that should excite fantasy managers. If you are considering using him for one of your wide receiver spots, here’s a look at what to expect from him heading into Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy was removed from the injury report this week after dealing with an ankle injury, and he caught all four balls that went his way for 65 yards in last week’s 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos may find themselves in catch-up mode against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they will be without wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Chiefs rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per game (237.3) this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Jeudy can be considered a top-25 wide receiver in this matchup with plenty of chances to make big-time plays. He can be used as a flex option or wide receiver if you have bye-week issues.