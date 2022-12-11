Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is becoming a real playmaker at the position, and fantasy managers have to be thrilled with last week’s performance. If you want to use him in his Week 14 matchup, here’s an overview of what to consider heading into Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich was targeted eight times in last week’s 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he caught six passes for 85 yards but was held out of the end zone. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the offense will continue to utilize Dulcich in a wide receiver role, which is fantastic news for his fantasy production. Courtland Sutton is out this week, so more targets should be headed Dulcich’s way in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Dulcich is a top-10 tight end option this weekend with plenty of upside.