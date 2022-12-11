Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa had a bit of a down week in Week 13 against the 49ers, throwing two interceptions in his first loss as a starter this season. He also added 295 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air and should be able to come back to his regular performance against the Chargers this week.

Tua has been one of the more consistent fantasy QBs this entire season, and with the Chargers allowing seven yards per pass attempt and all of the Dolphins’ starting wide receivers healthy, this should be a high-yardage matchup for Miami’s offense. The Dolphins are looking to secure a wild card bid or the AFC East title in the coming weeks, behind just the Bills.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Go ahead and start Tua Tagovailoa on your fantasy lineup for Week 14.