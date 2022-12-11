Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will head west to play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 14. They’ll face off on Sunday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Running back Jeff Wilson is behind Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ depth chart, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been getting his fair share of the action. He scored a touchdown in each of the three games before the loss to the 49ers and has been seeing consistent yardage all season.

On the flip side, the Chargers have one of the worst rush defenses in the country right now. They have allowed a league-high 5.4 yards per carry this season. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs had 144 yards against LA’s defense last week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Wilson has been finding the end zone consistently and getting plenty of carries over the past few weeks. Go ahead and start him.