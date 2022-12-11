Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

RB Raheem Mostert was out for a short time in November with a knee injury but returned in the loss to the 49ers in Week 13, where he added 30 yards on the ground. Mostert has seen a lot of his carries eaten up by Jeff Wilson in the weeks since Miami grabbed the RB from San Fransisco. He has been dealing with a knee injury, and though he scored two touchdowns in November, he hasn’t seen a 100-yard rushing game since early October.

The Chargers have one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, though, allowing 25 points per game to opposing rushing backs and a league-high 5.4 yards per carry. Mostert and Wilson should both see plenty of action this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Mostert is safe to start this week, especially considering the state of the Chargers’ rush defense.