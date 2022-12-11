Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has found the end zone in each of LA’s last two games, and Justin Herbert has been looking for him frequently in pass formations. Allen was targeted 14 times last week against the Raiders.

The Dolphins’ pass defense is floating around the middle of the NFL in yards allowed per pass attempt. They’ve allowed an average of 19 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season.

Allen will be splitting targets with Joshua Palmer, Mike Williams, and RB Austin Ekeler, but he can still expect to see plenty of action this weekend.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Allen is a safe choice to start this weekend.