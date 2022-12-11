Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer saw a ton of passes thrown his way in last week’s game, and fantasy managers would love to see that continue into Week 14. If you are trying to figure out whether he is a viable fantasy football option on Sunday, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer caught 7-of-11 targets in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing with 60 receiving yards. He has become a bigger factor in the Chargers' passing attack, but Mike Williams was taken off the injury report this week, which will make Palmer’s value take a substantial hit. He will face a Miami Dolphins defense that ranks 22nd in passing yards allowed (233.5) per game.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Palmer is a top-30 option at best looking at Sunday’s wide receiver options, so you could likely find better situations to put into your fantasy lineup thanks to the return of Williams.