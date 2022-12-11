Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is coming off a productive performance and will look to keep that going into Sunday Night Football in Week 14. If you have Everett on your roster, here’s a look at what to consider before making a starting lineup decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett was targeted six times in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and he caught five balls for 80 yards. The yardage total was a season-high, but Everett has just two touchdowns on the season and hasn’t scored in more than two months. Wide receiver Mike Williams will return from injury this weekend, so that could eat into Everett’s targets on Sunday night. He will face a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to catch two passes for 22 yards in their last time out.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Everett is a borderline top-10 play on Sunday, and his production in last week’s game is certainly encouraging and potentially worth a start depending on your options.