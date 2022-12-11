Mac Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled at various points throughout the 2022 season but still has the team in a position to make a potential postseason run this late in the year. The second-year QB out of Alabama is coming off a pedestrian outing in last Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots have another prime time showdown this week when battling the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. We’ll go over whether or not you should start Jones in your fantasy football league this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones went 22-36 through the air for 195 yards with one touchdown and one fumble in last week’s loss against the Bills. Again, a pedestrian performance that netted fantasy managers just 12.5 points that week.

Averaging just 12.48 fantasy points per game, Jones is the 29th ranked fantasy quarterback heading into Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit Jones. He is what he is at this point of the season and even the potential of him putting up a decent performance isn’t worth it.