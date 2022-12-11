DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

face the The New England Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Glendale.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has not seen many targets in the past several weeks and has not found the end zone since early October. He had just 16 total yards in last week’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Raiders do have one of the worse pass defenses in the NFL, allowing 7.2 yards per pass attempt. But Parker has been losing targets to Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor, and Tyquan Thornton in recent weeks and has not been a consistent scoring option this season. Jakobi Meyers is out for Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Parker has not been seeing much action in the past few weeks from Mac Jones. He might be a good WR to keep on the bench in Week 14.