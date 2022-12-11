Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will once again be in prime time this week when hitting the road to face the Arizona Cardinals for Monday Night Football. That means another opportunity for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to potentially make some noise in the Pats’ offense. The duo haven’t produced game breaking numbers as the offense has struggled this season, but there have been moments of brilliance.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Henry or Smith in your fantasy football league this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry & Jonnu Smith

Henry and Smith were both held in check during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night. The two commanded a combined seven targets for four receptions and 19 yards.

They have barely been factors in fantasy football with Henry averaging 3.8 points in standard leagues and Smith averaging 2.3.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit both tight ends. There will be better options out there.