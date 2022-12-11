James Conner start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head to Sonoran Desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals should attack the patriots through the air with their two stud receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, but they won’t completely forget about running back James Conner, who has take a stranglehold on the lead back job since returning from injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner gets a bad matchup here, as the patriots allow the second-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest yards per carry and fewest rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs. Conner’s usage always makes him a possible start, especially his goal line carries, but this is a tough matchup to get behind him. If you don’t have another back who you can count on getting 15 targets/rushing attempts, then I can see sticking with Conner, but I’d be looking elsewhere if possible.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit Conner.