Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football this week and will have both Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins healthy and on the field together for the second time this season. Last week was the first, and the Chargers held Moore to just 46 yards, while Hopkins ended up with 87 and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

The good news for Brown last week was that he led the team in targets and receptions, but the yardage and touchdowns just weren’t there. The Patriots defense is very good and they do their best to keep you from rattling off a bunch of plays each week.

Bill Belichick does try to take away a team’s best player and it’s hard not to call Hopkins the Cardinals best player on offense. If he spends that extra personnel on Hopkins, Moore could be in store for a good game. Add in the fact that Kyler Murray seems to trust Moore with the top targets, and the odds get better for a strong fantasy night.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start Brown.