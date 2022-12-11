Trey McBride start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Monday Night Football will pit the Arizona Cardinals against the New England Patriots in Week 14. Neither team has done much to write home about this season, but the Patriots are still kinda-sorda in the playoff race at 6-6, while the Cardinals are all but out of the race at 4-8.

Arizona lost tight end Zach Ertz to a season-ending knee injury in Week 10. That set up rookie and second round pick Trey McBride to take over at tight end. And, take over he did, as he ‘s never seen below 76% of the snaps in his three games without Ertz.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride has a lot of upside and he’s likely learning a lot as the starter, but he isn’t getting targets. Unfortunately, a tight end needs targets to put up fantasy points. Since Ertz was injured, McBride has seen 8 targets in three games and caught six for 22 yards and no touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit McBride.