Travis Homer start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

If you are a fantasy manager trying to figure out what to do with Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer, may need to make some late-afternoon adjustments on Sunday. Here’s an overview of how to strategize your lineup in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Travis Homer

Homer would move into a starting role if the Seahawks are without running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, both of which are game-time decisions. This game gets started at 4:25 p.m. ET, so you will need to have a plan following the opening window with an additional option for who is scheduled to play after the 1:00 p.m. ET slate. He is a strong addition if you have either Walker or Dallas on your roster.

Start or sit in Week 14?

If either Walker or Dallas are healthy enough to play, stay away from Homer. If they’re both out, Homer is certainly worth a spot in your starting lineup.