Michael Carter start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 14 of the NFL season, with the Jets hoping to sweep the season series over their division rival. Michael Carter is expected to make his return after missing last week’s contest with an ankle injury. But does that necessitate starting him in fantasy leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter is expected back in the lineup this week after being held out of last week’s loss to the Vikings, but it remains to be seen whether he can carve out a sizable role to be considered fantasy relevant. The Jets’ running back has filled in since Breece Hall’s injury, but he’s now posted back-to-back games with fewer than five fantasy points per contest. The matchup on the schedule this week won’t make it any easier for him to make an impact for fantasy managers.

The Bills allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and they also rank fifth in run defense by allowing just 101.8 yards per game on the ground this season. Even with the loss of Von Miller for the season Buffalo’s defense should be equipped to stifle the Jets’ run game, and they’re coming off a win in which they limited the Patriots to just 10 points and 3.6 yards per rush attempt.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The tough matchup coupled with the fact that Carter is returning from an injury makes him a fantasy option to avoid this week. Keep him on the bench.