David Njoku start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Despite being limited in practice earlier this week, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku did not receive an official injury designation on this week’s injury report. That puts him on track to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

In his last game, Week 12, Njoku scored his first touchdown since Week 3. He also caught five passes on seven targets for a total of 29 yards in that one. He’s missed three games this season with knee and ankle injuries.

The Bengals haven’t been easy for opposing tight ends. They’ve given up an average of about five catches per game to the position and an average of just over 50 yards. They’ve allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Healthy again, Njoku is an explosive tight end who can serve as a TE1 in fantasy football lineups. The Browns will be looking for a better offensive showing this week too.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Despite the matchup, Njoku is worth a starting spot this week as a second-tier option among potential TE1 players.