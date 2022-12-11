Mike Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and the Chargers will get a key receiver back in Mike Williams. Williams has been out since Week 7 with a high ankle sprain. He did come back in Week 11 for a little bit, but re-injured his ankle.

This week he has been removed from the injury report completely, and should be ready to go in a good game environment. Big Mike played well early in the season, as he caught 37 passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

The point total for this game is around 52.5 points and as long as Williams can stay on the field, it’s hard not to believe he can put up good numbers. Really, the only question about starting him or not comes down to him possibly re-injuring his ankle like he did the last time he played. That likely depends on who else you have available, but I think you have to give him a go if he’s off the injury report.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start Mike Williams.