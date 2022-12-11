Devin Booker OUT Sunday vs. Pelicans with hamstring injury

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker will miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a hamstring injury. The Suns lost to the Pelicans Friday and will now have to enter this quick rematch without their best player.

It’s not clear exactly when Booker suffered the hamstring injury, as he played 36 minutes in Friday’s game. This is likely something that has been building steadily and then suddenly acted up. Booker also had a hamstring injury in last year’s playoff series against the Pelicans. He’s officially day-to-day with this injury but could miss a few more games.

With Booker out, look for Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet to see more shots in Phoenix’s offense. Shamet is likely to get the start at the shooting guard spot. The Suns did get Chris Paul back, so he’ll make up most of Booker’s playmaking. We’ll see if the Suns can take down New Orleans without their best player.