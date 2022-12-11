NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, December 11

There are seven games in the NBA Sunday, but we’re only looking at six as part of the main DFS slate. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,000

Reaves was quiet for a long stretch lately while Anthony Davis was going off, but the young guard exploded for 39.5 DKFP in the loss to the Sixers Friday. Reaves does a little bit of everything and has a good matchup against the Pistons Sunday. He’s great value at this price point.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $3,800

This could be the biggest bargain play of the day if De’Aaron Fox doesn’t suit up again due to a foot injury. Mitchell went for 21.5 DKFP in his last game and could be in line for heavy minutes again. He’s struggled a bit on the season adjusting to this new offensive setup, but the point guard could have a huge workload and pay off on this price in a big way.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

Bogdanovic has alternated between massive showings and duds, so there may be some hesitancy after a 42.5-point showing Friday against the Nets. However, the combo wing is going to be in line for big minutes in this offense and gets a nice matchup with the Bulls coming off a game Saturday night. Take Bogdanovic to deliver a solid fantasy showing.