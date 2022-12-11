Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will meet again Sunday afternoon after the Pelicans beat the Suns Friday evening 128-117. The Suns could be without Devin Booker, who is officially questionable with a hamstring injury.

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 227.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -3

These teams have already met twice this season, with Phoenix winning the first game and New Orleans taking the second. The Pelicans are in great form, even without Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones in the lineup. Zion Williamson has been a force, and the peripheral players are stepping up. With Booker being questionable, the Pelicans are the better bet to take this one.

Over/Under: Over 227

Both meetings this season have gone over this line and even if Booker doesn’t play, the Suns are capable of aggregating his production through the likes of Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. Both these offenses are clicking, so the over is the move here.