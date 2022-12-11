Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Sacramento Kings look to keep winning ways going when they meet the New York Knicks Sunday at Madison Square Garden. De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray are questionable for Sacramento. Fox didn’t play Friday with a foot injury, and Murray is dealing with a thumb issue.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.5.

Kings vs. Knicks, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2.5

This is a tough call, because Sacramento could be down two key players in this one. The Knicks are also on a three-game winning streak. However, the Kings have the offense to stay close even if they are shorthanded. I like Sacramento to cover here and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

Over the last five games, the Kings rank fifth in points per game. However, the Knicks rank 29th. Throw in the potential of two scorers like Fox and Murray being out and the under is the play on this relatively high total. If this number drops due to injury news, the over could be in consideration but at 231.5, the under is the safer pick.