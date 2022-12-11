Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will look to push their winning streak to three games when they face the Atlanta Hawks Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Hawks are trying to end a three-game skid with a win Sunday. Zach LaVine is expected to play for the Bulls. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are questionable for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.5.

Bulls vs. Hawks, 6:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -3

This is a tough spot for Chicago. The Bulls have some good vibes after beating the Mavericks without Luka Doncic, but the Hawks are a desperate team starting to get a bit healthier. Dejounte Murray and John Collins are still out but Hunter should be able to suit up. Trae Young is a difference maker and should take advantage of some tired legs for Chicago. Back the Hawks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

The Bulls are in the top 10 in points per game over the last five contests, while the Hawks have dropped off due to injuries. This is too high of a number to feel good about backing the over, especially with Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back. The under is the play here.