Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: If you ask Cooper, he is going to say that he will play on Sunday. However, he is considered a game-time decision with his hip injury and coaches want to see how he handles the injury in pre-game warmups before they make a decision.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper, dealing with a hip injury, is considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. He told local reporters late this week that he'll be all right, but coaches want to see how he works out before deciding. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a hip injury in practice this week. It happened on Thursday, and Cooper sat out practice the next day. The team gave him a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report.

Cooper did say that he expected to be able to play this week, when the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals, but we’ll have to wait and see if that actually turns out to be the case.

The Browns and Bengals play in the early spot, 1 p.m. ET, on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns’ top wide receiver he led the team last week with four catches for 40 yards in quarterback DeShaun Watson’s first game of the season. Cooper has 61 receptions for 832 yards and seven touchdowns so far this year.

If Cooper can’t play on Sunday, that would set up more looks for the team’s second leading receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku.