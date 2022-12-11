Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day Update: Barkley is considered a true game-time decision. It is believed that he is 50/50 to play on Sunday, and it will come down to how he feels Sunday morning and during pregame warmups. If he does miss the game, it could be Matt Brieda leading the backfield.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with a neck injury, is 50-50 to play, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He did attend the Saturday walk-through and has expressed optimism that he'll be out there today. But how he feels this morning will truly determine it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

It’s always a little disconcerting to see Saquon Barkley on the injury report, given his history. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t sound overly concerned about the neck issue bother the team’s top running back, telling the press that it was a sore neck resulting from the long grind of the season.

Barkley did practice, in a limited role, on Thursday and Friday this week. The team designated him as questionable on this week’s injury report, and it’s worth noting that Daboll added that the team would see how Barkley felt on game day.

The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Betting on Barkley to play is a safe risk, but it would be a good idea to have a backup plan in place for your fantasy football lineup. Barkley has yet to miss a game this season, and he’s on track for the best year of his career with 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns through 12 games.

If Barkley can’t play this week, the Giants would turn to Matt Breida to handle the workload out of the backfield. Third stringer Gary Brightwell would likely see some touches as well.