Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day Update: Jackson has yet to be ruled out for Sunday’s game, but he is not expected to play. In fact, there is now speculation that Jackson will be sidelined next week as well and may not return until Week 16.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a sprained PCL, per league sources.https://t.co/4JoOQSoE3q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play this week. However, the team didn’t technically rule out that possibility, listing him as doubtful on the official injury report. But it’s probably best to prepare as if Jackson does sit this week.

Jackson hurt his knee last week, leaving in the first quarter of their game against the Broncos. It was later revealed that he suffered a sprained PCL, with the expectation that he could miss up to three weeks.

He didn’t practice at all this week, ahead of the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

With Jackson out, that would make Tyler Huntley the starting quarterback for the Ravens this week. After Jackson left the game last week, Huntley threw for 187 yards and one pick, completing 27 of 32 attempts in relief. The backup also ran for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley ran for 294 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, adding another three passing touchdowns and 1,081 yards in the air through seven games of work.