Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Week 14. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Game day update: Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury all week. Barring any setbacks in pregame warmups, the quarterback is expected to play on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a sprained toe. The injury kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but he was back on the field Friday as a limited participant.

Head coach Doug Pederson kept his cards close to his chest when asked about Lawrence’s status. In other words, you’ll have to keep a close eye on the news Sunday before locking down any fantasy football lineup decisions.

The Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

After a career outing in Week 12 that saw Lawrence throw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, he had a down game against the Lions last week, a contest where he apparently suffered his current injury. In that game, he passed for 179 yards, completing just under 55 percent of his throws, and one touchdown.

If Lawrence can’t play this week, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard would get the start in his place.

