Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has been a popular waiver wire addition in fantasy football leagues lately, but if he’s on your roster this week, you’ll need to pay close attention to the news to see whether or not Jones is going to play.

The Jags listed Jones as questionable on this week’s injury report, as he’s dealing with a chest injury. He was able to participate in practice all week, though he was listed as limited for each session.

The Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this week, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

After an 11-catch, 145-yard outing in Week 12, Jones had a tough time last week against the Detroit Lions. In that game, he managed to catch just two passes on seven targets, struggling with drops throughout the game. He has a great chance to bounce back this week, against a Titans team prone to giving up plenty of yards through the air.

If Jones can’t play, that would make No. 1 wideout Christian Kirk especially valuable in this game. Marvin Jones could see an uptick in production if Jones sits, as well as tight end Evan Engram.