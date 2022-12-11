Tua Tagovailoa injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury wouldn’t be enough to keep him out of action this week, and lo and behold, Tua did not make an appearance on the official injury report. In other words, he’s good to go this for Sunday’s night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tua suffered an ankle injury last week against the 49ers, leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He was back on the practice field Wednesday, working that day and the next as a limited participant.

The Dolphins and Chargers play in the primetime tilt on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Last week was a rough one all around for Miami’s quarterback. Against a tough Niners defense, he completed less than 55 percent of his 33 passing attempts, a season low, for 295 yards. He did throw a pair of touchdowns, but he also had two picks.

He has a great chance to bounce back this week against the Chargers. That game is shaping up to be one of the week’s highest scoring affairs, so get him into your fantasy football lineups if possible.