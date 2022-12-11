Kenneth Walker injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: Walker is not expected to play on Sunday. If he doesn’t go, it will likely be Travis Homer leading the backfield. Backup running back DeeJay Dallas is also unlikely to play in the game.

#Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, who is questionable with an ankle injury, is not expected to play today, sources say. Meanwhile, WR DK Metcalf (hip) should be good to go. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

It’s looking like we’ll have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is going to play.

Walker suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against the Rams. He was forced out in the second quarter of that one and did not return. He then sat out all three practices this week, putting his status in doubt. He’s listed as questionable on the official injury report, but head coach Pete Carroll said it would be a game-time decision. Reports are saying both DeeJay Dallas and Walker are unlikely to play.

The Seahawks play the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Walker had three carries for 36 yards before he left the game last week. He was replaced by Dallas, who also suffered an ankle injury in that game.

Normally, Dallas would be the next man up if Walker can’t play this week, but he’s also listed as questionable after not practicing all week. Carroll said that Dallas would be a game-time decision too.

Travis Homer would probably see the most work if both Walker and Dallas sit this week. Tony Jones could be part of the committee, and the team signed Wayne Gallman to the practice squad this week.