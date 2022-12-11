DeeJay Dallas injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: Dallas is not expected to play on Sunday. He and starting running back Kenneth Walker could both miss the game against Carolina. This would lead to Travis Homer likely being dubbed the starter.

Seahawks’ RBs Ken Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are unlikely to play vs. the Panthers, per source. If they are indeed out, Seattle would have to lean on a trio of RBs: Tony Jones Jr., Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

If you’re trying to get a handle on the Seattle Seahawks backfield this week for fantasy football lineup decisions, well, good luck. Both of the team’s top running backs, Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas, are dealing with ankle injuries. Both players are listed as questionable, and both of them sat out practice all week. Walker and Dallas are unlikely to play, so consider them closer to doubtful.

The Seahawks take on the Carolina Panthers with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Focusing on Dallas, he took over backfield duties last week after Walker was forced out of Seattle’s game against the Rams. Working in relief, he ran for 37 yards on 10 carries, but he was also playing through his ankle injury because Seattle didn’t have a ton of other options with Walker out.

If both Dallas and Walker sit this week, look for Travis Homer to lead a backfield committee with Tony Jones Jr. in the mix. The team also added former Giants running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad this week as a bit of insurance.