 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DK Metcalf injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

DK Metcalf is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Week 14. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott Updated
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Game day update: Metcalf picked up a hip injury this week on the injury report. He is questionable but will play against the Panthers.

The Seattle Seahawks offense is dealing with a rash of injuries this week. Wide receiver DK Metcalf joins the team’s top two running backs with a questionable designation on the official injury report for Week 14. However, unlike the two running backs who will be game-time decisions, head coach Pete Carroll has said that Metcalf will play this week despite his hip injury.

The Seahawks play host to the Carolina Panthers with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The injury popped up for Metcalf during the week, who sat out Friday’s practice after a limited session on Thursday. That was apparently more of a rest thing, since Carroll reaffirmed his status for Sunday.

Metcalf had a big game last week for Seattle, catching all eight targets that came his way for a total of 127 yards and a touchdown. That was his second highest yardage total of the season and his fifth score.

Tyler Lockett leads the team in receiving, and would likely see a few more looks if Metcalf were to miss a game. Marquise Goodwin would see more work if either of those players sit.

More From DraftKings Nation