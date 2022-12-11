DK Metcalf injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: Metcalf picked up a hip injury this week on the injury report. He is questionable but will play against the Panthers.

The Seattle Seahawks offense is dealing with a rash of injuries this week. Wide receiver DK Metcalf joins the team’s top two running backs with a questionable designation on the official injury report for Week 14. However, unlike the two running backs who will be game-time decisions, head coach Pete Carroll has said that Metcalf will play this week despite his hip injury.

The Seahawks play host to the Carolina Panthers with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The injury popped up for Metcalf during the week, who sat out Friday’s practice after a limited session on Thursday. That was apparently more of a rest thing, since Carroll reaffirmed his status for Sunday.

Metcalf had a big game last week for Seattle, catching all eight targets that came his way for a total of 127 yards and a touchdown. That was his second highest yardage total of the season and his fifth score.

Tyler Lockett leads the team in receiving, and would likely see a few more looks if Metcalf were to miss a game. Marquise Goodwin would see more work if either of those players sit.