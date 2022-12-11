Leonard Fournette injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: Fournette is expected to play on Sunday. He will, of course, test his foot injury during pregame warmups, but should play barring any setbacks.

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (foot) and DT Akiem Hicks (foot) are both listed as questionable and both are expected to play, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Reading this week’s injury report doesn’t bode well for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. After practicing in full on Wednesday, he was limited during Thursday’s session. On Friday, he sat, not practicing at all because of a foot injury. The team designed him as questionable on this week’s official injury report.

Being downgraded late in the week like that is usually a bad sign for a player’s availability. However, head coach Todd Bowles said that he was hopeful that Fournette could take the field this week.

The Bucs are on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Fournette has slipped into a supporting role in Tampa Bay’s running back committee, behind rookie Rachaad White. In Week 13, Fournette had 10 carries for 49 yards and another 32 yards on six catches.

If Fournette can’t play this week, that would mean a starring role for White. If he does play, it limits the appeal of both players in a tough matchup. Ke’Shawn Vaughn could get some work in a committee situation if Fournette sits this week.