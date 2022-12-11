Diontae Johnson injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Game day update: Johnson was upgraded on Saturday and dropped the questionable tag on the injury report. He will play on Sunday, barring any surprise setbacks during pregame warmups.

Steelers upgraded T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson and LB Malik Reed for Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore and each now has no injury status designation and is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

We may have to wait until Sunday to know whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will have wide receiver Diontae Johnson for this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is dealing with a hip injury, something he described as a flare up of an existing issue rather than a new injury.

Johnson missed Thursday’s practice, but he was working in a limited role on Wednesday and Friday. The team designed him as questionable on the official injury report this week. Johnson said late in the week that he would test the injury before the game to see how he was feeling. UPDATE: The team removed him from the injury list on Saturday and so he is good to go for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson leads the team in targets and receptions, and he ranks second in receiving yardage behind tight end Pat Freiermuth. He hasn’t scored a touchdown, but that’s more of a reflection on the Steelers rather limited passing game.

If Johnson can’t play this week, that would most likely translate to more looks for rookie wide receiver George Pickens, the team’s third most productive pass catcher this year.