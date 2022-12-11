Tee Higgins questionable with a hamstring injury in Week 14 vs. Browns

Update: Higgins appears to have tweaked his hamstring and is questionable to play again today.

Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins has a right hamstring injury and his return today is questionable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us. The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. The injury bug has already started biting the Cincy offense through the first quarter. The team’s No. 3 wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury and is questionable to return. No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t officially hurt, yet, but is suffering from an extremely slow start.

Higgins picked up a hamstring injury on Thursday this week. He came into the weekend without an injury designation, though, so it was expected that he would see a normal workload. We haven’t seen reports that he suffered a setback during pregame warmups or anything, but he looks very limited so far in this game.

Higgins was out there for the first Bengals’ play but hasn’t made an appearance since. He wasn’t targeted on the play and hasn’t registered any stats so far in the game.

WR Tee Higgins not on the field again for the #Bengals ... second straight series he has been out (at least for the start of it) — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) December 11, 2022

Higgins seems to be sidelined with his hamstring injury, but we will continue to update this post with more news as it is received.