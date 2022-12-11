 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins questionable with a hamstring injury in Week 14 vs. Browns

Tee Higgins is off to a slow start against the Cleveland Browns.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Update: Higgins appears to have tweaked his hamstring and is questionable to play again today.

Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us. The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. The injury bug has already started biting the Cincy offense through the first quarter. The team’s No. 3 wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury and is questionable to return. No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins isn’t officially hurt, yet, but is suffering from an extremely slow start.

Higgins picked up a hamstring injury on Thursday this week. He came into the weekend without an injury designation, though, so it was expected that he would see a normal workload. We haven’t seen reports that he suffered a setback during pregame warmups or anything, but he looks very limited so far in this game.

Higgins was out there for the first Bengals’ play but hasn’t made an appearance since. He wasn’t targeted on the play and hasn’t registered any stats so far in the game.

Higgins seems to be sidelined with his hamstring injury, but we will continue to update this post with more news as it is received.

