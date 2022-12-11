 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis headline NBA injury report for Sunday, December 11

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, December 11 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 9, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, beginning with Suns-Pelicans in the late afternoon. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 11

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Booker (hamstring) - questionable

Booker is considered day-to-day with this injury, which he might have picked up Friday against New Orleans. If he sits, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet will both see more shots in this offense.

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (ankle) - OUT

Trey Murphy continues to be a great value add with Ingram and Jones out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Anthony Davis (back) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Both players should be in for the Lakers.

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks

De’Aaron Fox (foot) - questionable
Keegan Murray (thumb) - questionable

If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell is the automatic replacement play. If Murray sits, his minutes with be split between Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Trey Lyles.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

OG Anunoby (hip) - questionable

If Anunoby sits, Scottie Barnes should take on a bigger role in the offense. Gary Trent Jr. will also be more involved.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

Okyeka Okongwu (foot) - questionable
De’Andre Hunter (hip) - questionable

Clint Capela would be the lone big man for Atlanta if Okongwu sits. If Hunter sits, the Hawks will use A.J. Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the wing rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

