Pick on the total for Marquette-Notre Dame on December 11

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Marquette Golden Eagles hook up in South Bend on Sunday in a battle where something will have to give.

Marquette Golden Eagles (-1.5, 145) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marquette enters having cranked up their tempo, making them 42nd in the country in possessions per game while Notre Dame is 348th in this category.

The Irish enter Sunday’s game having allowed 66 points or fewer in five of their last six game while Marquette has been allowing 11.2 points per 100 possessions fewer despite surrendering at least 68 points in four straight games.

Marquette has been playing games with lots of dead possessions, generating a turnover on 22.2% of defensive possessions, which ranks 42nd in the country, while also turning the ball over 12.8 times per game on offense themselves.

Both teams also struggle to get second chances off of their misses with Notre Dame 352nd in country in offensive rebound rate while Marquette is 255th.

With Notre Dame’d very slow pace of play and Marquette’s ability to force turnovers, Sunday’s game will see points come at a premium.

The Play: Marquette vs. Notre Dame Under 145

