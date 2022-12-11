Nick Bosa injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 will see the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a potential NFC playoff preview, the NFC South leading Bucs head west to take on the 49ers and their stout defense. During the week, star defensive end Nick Bosa had been dealing with a hamstring injury. He is expected to test his injury during pregame warmups, but the current thought is that he will suit up on Sunday.

49ers’ DE Nick Bosa, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing last week, will play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Bosa is one of those players that the quarterback and running back have to be aware of where he is on the field at all times. The Tampa Bay offensive line has struggled to keep quarterback Tom Brady upright, and he definitely doesn’t want to take any unnecessary hits from Bosa. The defensive end heads into this game, leading the team with 14.5 sacks. While Bosa is a clear threat in individual defensive player (IDP) leagues, he can also throw off the upside of players in regular fantasy football leagues. Running backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White get a slight downgrade, with Bosa expected to play. Fournette can be flexed, but I would leave White on your bench. Also, look for a quarterback with a better matchup and avoid Brady this week.