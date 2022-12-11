Report: Free agent SP Carlos Rodon drawing interest from multiple teams

MLB free agency is underway, and we have seen some huge deals go down after winter meetings last week. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is still looking for a deal, but multiple teams have shown interest in the lefty. While nothing is set in stone yet, Rodon is drawing interest from the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Texas Rangers.

Rodon is coming off a one-year deal with the Giants. He finished with a 14-8 record and a 2.88 ERA. His 237 strikeouts ranked third in the major leagues and the most by a left-handed pitcher. Rodon made $21.5 million last year and opted out of the second year of his contract with San Fran. This doesn’t mean he won’t return to the Giants, it just means he is confident his 2022 season earned him a long-term deal, which it should've.

The Yankees missed out on Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom and are looking for another arm to add to their rotation. They traded away lefty Jordan Montgomery at the traded deadline last year, and Rodon would slot in behind Cole at the top of the rotation if they land him.

Rodon was the Giants’ ace last season, and they would love to have him back. The team has yet to make any splashy moves to upgrade their team but are reported as looking into Carlos Correa. Rodon could’ve used more run support last year to go along with his reliable starts. He could return as a Giant and take his place atop the rotation yet again.

There was a mystery team linked to Rodon, and it is suspected that it is the Cardinals. St. Louis made a big signing in locking up their catcher of the future to take over for Yadier Molina in Willson Contreras. Why not pair him with a shiny new pitcher? Rodon arguably would take over as the ace, followed by Jake Flaherty, fellow southpaw Montgomery and veteran Adam Wainwright.

The Rangers must be printing money in their front office. deGrom signed a 5-year, $185 million deal earlier this offseason. Texas already has half a billion dollars wrapped up between their middle infielders, so they seem to be going all in to try and hang in the tough AL West. Outside of Degrom, the rotation is young and could use another veteran arm. Rodon makes sense to land in Texas, it just depends on what flexibility the team can come up with for years and salary.