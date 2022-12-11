Tony Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seahawks take on the Panthers in the late afternoon games in Week 14 and Seattle is down their top two running backs, as Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are out with injuries. That leaves Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. as the top two backs. Homer has seniority and knows the offense well, but will be making his debut after a few weeks out with an injury while Jones Jr. played last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Tony Jones Jr.r

We also just got a report that Jones Jr. would get the start, per Adam Schefter. Schefter even noted that he would choose Jones Jr. for fantasy. Unfortunately nothing is set in stone here and Homer might end up being the better play. In the end, I’d give either one a shot in the flex spot if you need someone, but hopefully you have better options.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Reluctantly start Jones in flex where needed.