Where are the Texans drafting in first round after Week 14? Who might they pick in mock draft?

As the 2022 NFL season begins to wind down, it’s already time for fans of several franchises to start looking towards the 2023 NFL Draft. With some teams well out of playoff contention, now is the time to look at the incoming draft prospects who could possibly turn things around.

One of those franchises already looking towards the future are the Houston Texans, who are barreling towards a premium pick at the top of the board in April. We’ll look at where the Texans stand after Week 14 and who they could possibly select.

The Texans lost another game and fell to 1-11-1 on the season after blowing a late lead against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Texans draft order: No. 1 pick

Regardless of the result of their Week 14 showdown against the Cowboys, the Texans will still have the worst record in the NFL and are in line for the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston’s positioning for the week was secured by the Chicago Bears being on a bye.

Texans mock draft: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The most glaring need for Houston is at quarterback and with the No. 1 overall pick, it could select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The former Heisman Trophy winner is the top signal-caller on most draft boards so far and showed his ability to carry an offense throughout this campaign. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could also be an option here as both would provide a significant upgrade over Davis Mills as the franchise QB.