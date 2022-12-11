Who is Ravens third-string QB Anthony Brown?

The Baltimore Ravens are in a bit of jam at quarterback in their Week 14 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Starter Lamar Jackson is out with a knee injury and backup Tyler Huntley exited the game in the third quarter with an injury of his own. Now tasked with holding down the fort is third-string quarterback Anthony Brown.

Brown is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon who is officially making his NFL debut this afternoon. He began his collegiate career at Boston College and spent three years in Chestnut Hill, MA, before transferring to Oregon in 2020.

Playing just two games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, he started all 14 games in 2021, throwing 2,989 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also used his legs to run for 658 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as Oregon vied for a Pac-12 Championship that season. One can see how his dual-threat abilities would draw the interest of John Harbaugh and the Ravens organization.