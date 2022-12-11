Which teams have clinched 2022-23 NFL playoff berth?

The NFL playoffs are approaching and we’re into Week 14 of the NFL season. Teams are beginning to clinch spots in the 2022-23 postseason and we’re going to be tracking every team that has punched their ticket so far. The schedule has been expanded to 17 games and the playoff format has been changed slightly, allowing an extra Wild Card team to make it into the postseason in each conference. The No. 1 seed in the conference will have a bye while the 2-7 seeds will each play on Wild Card weekend.

Below is each team that has clinched a berth into the 2022-23 playoffs.

When clinched: Week 14

How they clinched: 48-22 win over New York Giants

The Eagles beat down the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 14 on Sunday to become the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022-23 playoffs. QB Jalen Hurts had another masterful performance and is going to be a frontrunner to win NFL MVP this season. The Eagles are also looking good to clinch the division, though they still need to make it past the Dallas Cowboys. If all goes well, the Eagles have a good shot at being the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC bracket.