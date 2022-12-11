Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to hospital

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach, 61, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in an ambulance on Sunday after suffering a “health issue” at home, per a university press release.

The university and Leach have not released any further details on the health issue or Leach’s current condition. Their statement reads: “the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.”

The Bulldogs are set to face Illinois on January 2 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take charge of the program for the time being. Mississippi State ended the 2022 season with an 8-4 record after finishing the year with a win over in-state rival Ole Miss.

This marked Leach’s third season in Starkville, where he was hired in 2020 after spending eight seasons with Washington State. He also spent a decade at Texas Tech as a head coach from 2000 to 2009.

