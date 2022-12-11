NFL playoff picture: What does Chiefs-Broncos mean for AFC standings

The Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 with a chance to clinch a playoff berth. If they win and the Chargers lose, Kansas City will clinch the AFC West title. They’ll clinch it eventually, but the sooner they can wrap that up, the better for them. Meanwhile, Denver is just trying to keep their season alive.

Chiefs playoff picture

Kansas City enters Sunday’s game with a three-game lead on LA in the AFC West and sitting a half game back of the Bills in the conference standings. Buffalo has the tiebreaker edge thanks to a head-to-head win.

If the Chiefs win, they improve to 10-3 and remain in first in the AFC West and second in the conference. If they lose, they would drop to 9-4 and slip into third place in the conference behind the Ravens due to the conference record tiebreaker.

Broncos playoff picture

If Denver loses, they drop to 3-10 and are eliminated from playoff contention. If they win, they improve to 4-9 and keep the faintest of playoff hopes alive.

Tiebreaker implications

Kansas City needs to improve their conference record since they don’t play the Ravens. They’ve already lost the tiebreaker to Buffalo and Cincinnati.