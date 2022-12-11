 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Khris Middleton OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Rockets with ankle injury

The Bucks SG just returned from his wrist injury recently.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks
Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks moves the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Middleton is out for the rest of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton went to the locker room Sunday against the Houston Rockets with an undisclosed injury. Middleton just returned nine days ago after dealing with a wrist issue at the beginning of the season.

Since there are no specifics on the injury at the moment, it’s hard to tell exactly what Middleton is dealing with. The guard has had knee, ankle, and wrist issues over the last two seasons and could also be having some conditioning troubles as he’s just come back to game action. We’ll see what transpires, but there’s obvious concern for the Bucks with this development.

If Middleton can’t return, look for Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to take on bigger roles in the offense. Jordan Nwora could also see some rotation minutes, although the Bucks are likely to trust Allen and Connaughton in key moments over Nwora.

