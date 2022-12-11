Khris Middleton OUT for rest of Sunday’s game vs. Rockets with ankle injury

Update: Middleton is out for the rest of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton went to the locker room Sunday against the Houston Rockets with an undisclosed injury. Middleton just returned nine days ago after dealing with a wrist issue at the beginning of the season.

Khris Middleton heads to the Bucks lockerroom with an escort from the medical staff. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 12, 2022

Since there are no specifics on the injury at the moment, it’s hard to tell exactly what Middleton is dealing with. The guard has had knee, ankle, and wrist issues over the last two seasons and could also be having some conditioning troubles as he’s just come back to game action. We’ll see what transpires, but there’s obvious concern for the Bucks with this development.

If Middleton can’t return, look for Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to take on bigger roles in the offense. Jordan Nwora could also see some rotation minutes, although the Bucks are likely to trust Allen and Connaughton in key moments over Nwora.